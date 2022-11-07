Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 160.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of CHCT opened at $35.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.80 million, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

