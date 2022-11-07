Comparing Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out -46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 447.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust -47.93% 14.45% 1.97% Brandywine Realty Trust 5.72% 1.73% 0.73%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.17%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.04%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $160.81 million 6.77 $25.70 million ($3.06) -4.25 Brandywine Realty Trust $486.82 million 2.30 $12.29 million $0.17 38.35

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment. In addition, it invests in commercial real estate debt investments, which includes first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, bridge loans, and other loans related to commercial real estate. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

