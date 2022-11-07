Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,489 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,532,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,250,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded up 1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 58.15. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,528. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of 37.75 and a 12-month high of 69.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is 50.14.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The company had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. Analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

