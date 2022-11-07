Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Cut to C$2,250.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

CNSWF stock traded down $48.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,365.00. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $1,919.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,436.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,513.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

