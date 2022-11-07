Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 891,932 shares.The stock last traded at $11.47 and had previously closed at $11.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CSTM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Constellium Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Constellium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

