Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 891,932 shares.The stock last traded at $11.47 and had previously closed at $11.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on CSTM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.
Constellium Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
