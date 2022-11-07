Contrasting Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) & CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Twitter has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Twitter and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 2 25 4 0 2.06 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Twitter presently has a consensus target price of $44.39, indicating a potential downside of 17.33%. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CF Acquisition Corp. VI is more favorable than Twitter.

This table compares Twitter and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $5.08 billion 8.09 -$221.41 million ($0.20) -268.50 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twitter.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -2.14% -0.82% -0.39% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Twitter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Twitter beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets. Its promoted products consist of promoted ads and Twitter Amplify, Follower Ads, and Twitter takeover. In addition, the company offers monetization products for creators, including Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces. Further, it offers products for developers and data partners comprising Twitter Developer Platform, a platform that enables developers to build tools for people and businesses using its public application programming interface; and paid access to Twitter data for partners with commercial use cases. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

