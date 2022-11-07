ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 209.80 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 210.20 ($2.42). 3,278,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,084,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.20 ($2.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTEC. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 280 ($3.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.42) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($2.94) to GBX 275 ($3.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.45. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,006.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Sten Scheibye purchased 20,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($54,576.86). In related news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £20,215.05 ($23,275.82). Also, insider Sten Scheibye acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £47,400 ($54,576.86).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

