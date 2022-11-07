CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.20

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 84411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

CONX Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth about $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth about $297,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

