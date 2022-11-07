Cormark Boosts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$6.80

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.00.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:YRI traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.34. The firm has a market cap of C$6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.