Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $65.37 on Monday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 444,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 19.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 14.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,192,000 after purchasing an additional 120,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

