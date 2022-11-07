Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.81 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $13.29 or 0.00067409 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $360.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00086609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024682 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006364 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

