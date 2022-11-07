Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.81 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $13.29 or 0.00067409 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $360.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00086609 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001944 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014502 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024682 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001371 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006364 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000280 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
