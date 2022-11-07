Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Releases Earnings Results

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 472.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,514,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

