Cowen Cuts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $130.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Universal Display by 77.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 53.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

