Cowen Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $380.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $330.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.85.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total value of $10,018,122.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,406,797.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,256 shares of company stock worth $77,508,213. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

