CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 15.09%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
