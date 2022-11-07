CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

