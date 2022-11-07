Craig Hallum Trims Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Target Price to $290.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CVCO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $201.58 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.78 and its 200 day moving average is $226.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 723.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

