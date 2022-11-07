Credit Agricole S A Buys 941 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3,485.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Okta were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Okta by 24.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Okta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Okta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

Okta Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

