Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $95.40 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

