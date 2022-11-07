Credit Agricole S A Purchases 330 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 165.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Datadog were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Datadog by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Datadog by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $473,384.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,407.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,182 shares of company stock worth $4,098,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

