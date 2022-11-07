Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 114.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 48,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 31.1% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 107.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $460,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 193,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $460,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 193,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,311. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $535.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEHR. William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

