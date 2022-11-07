Credit Agricole S A Sells 595 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Biogen were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $281.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $287.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.32.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.