Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€160.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($100.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($145.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($140.00) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of EPA SU opened at €131.64 ($131.64) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($76.34). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €124.89.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

