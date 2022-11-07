Critical Contrast: Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Grove Collaborative’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.07 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onion Global.

Onion Global has a beta of -3.29, meaning that its stock price is 429% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Onion Global and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 331.03%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -10.22%

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Onion Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

