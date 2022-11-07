Critical Contrast: Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) & Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reservoir Media and Pop Culture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Reservoir Media has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reservoir Media and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and Pop Culture Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million 3.59 $13.08 million $0.25 24.08 Pop Culture Group $32.28 million 0.68 $790,000.00 N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has higher revenue and earnings than Pop Culture Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Pop Culture Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

