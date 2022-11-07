Critical Contrast: Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) versus Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC – Get Rating) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Alerus Financial pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Shore Community Bank alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shore Community Bank and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Alerus Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than Shore Community Bank.

38.0% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shore Community Bank and Alerus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial $240.04 million 1.81 $52.68 million $2.28 9.52

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Community Bank and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A Alerus Financial 18.71% 13.29% 1.32%

Summary

Alerus Financial beats Shore Community Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Community Bank

(Get Rating)

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Community Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Community Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.