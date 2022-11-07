Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.50 and last traded at $79.55. 40,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,773,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Crocs by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,813,000 after buying an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,715,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

