Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Cronos Group by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON opened at $3.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.18 and a quick ratio of 25.16.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 115.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

