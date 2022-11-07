Crypto International (CRI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Billion

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Crypto International token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto International has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $3.29 billion and $224,912.00 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crypto International

Crypto International launched on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.53887955 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $286,233.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

