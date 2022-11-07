CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

