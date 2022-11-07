Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.64. Cue Health shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 3,372 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Cue Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $551.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,232,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,489 shares of company stock worth $690,747. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth $57,927,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cue Health by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Health by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Further Reading

