cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches One Day Volume of $37,299.00

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $5,619.46 or 0.26907914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $56.19 million and $37,299.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

