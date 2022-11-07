DA Davidson Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $110.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $230.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

