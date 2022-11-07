Dacxi (DACXI) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Dacxi has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Dacxi has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and $91,637.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dacxi token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 tokens. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dacxi is dacxicoin.io. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

