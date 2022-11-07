Daryl Kenningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Group 1 Automotive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.38. 159,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.85. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.49.
Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
