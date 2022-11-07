David L. Stoehr Sells 2,215 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 371,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,703,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,336,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

