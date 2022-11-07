DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.00) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

