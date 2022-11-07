DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.00) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.