DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.19% of DCP Midstream worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at DCP Midstream

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

NYSE DCP opened at $39.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DCP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.