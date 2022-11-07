Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $416.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DECK. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock traded down $11.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $342.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,016. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.97. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.