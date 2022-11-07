DeepBrain Chain Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $2.05 million and $123,166.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

