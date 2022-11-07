DeltaFi (DELFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,629.00

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and $11,629.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00601694 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,492.14 or 0.31346571 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.