dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 113.37% from the company’s previous close.

DNTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

dentalcorp stock traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.57. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$6.63 and a twelve month high of C$18.68.

Insider Activity at dentalcorp

dentalcorp Company Profile

In related news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg acquired 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$373,625.34.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

