dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 113.37% from the company’s previous close.
DNTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
dentalcorp Stock Performance
dentalcorp stock traded up C$0.22 on Monday, reaching C$7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.57. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$6.63 and a twelve month high of C$18.68.
Insider Activity at dentalcorp
dentalcorp Company Profile
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
Featured Articles
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.