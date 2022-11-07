DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Cowen

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $20.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 381.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $48.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of DermTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

DermTech stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.45. DermTech has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 779.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

