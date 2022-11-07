Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.95 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Dero has a total market cap of $63.95 million and approximately $137,601.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00023721 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,727.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00331920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00121950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00757300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00568745 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00229533 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,007,901 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

