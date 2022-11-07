Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WERN. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $38.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

