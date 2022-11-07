Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Target Price to $140.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $83.20 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 53.70% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $4,970,400.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,849,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,072,000 after acquiring an additional 285,161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,144,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

