Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Target Price to CHF 7.50

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ams-OSRAM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.27. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.