Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.55 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.55 ($8.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($7.70) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.75) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.50) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.10 ($7.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.24) and a 1 year high of €7.92 ($7.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.34.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

