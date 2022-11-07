DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Up 4.8%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €3.96 ($3.96) and last traded at €3.94 ($3.94). Approximately 327,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.76 ($3.76).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The company has a market cap of $475.71 million and a PE ratio of 8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is €3.53 and its 200-day moving average is €3.92.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

