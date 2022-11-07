Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.13%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

