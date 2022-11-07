dForce USD (USX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,748.00

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $197.88 million and approximately $7,748.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00034074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00332029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020160 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001285 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003646 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000313 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00308185 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $15,338.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

